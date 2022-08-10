UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.77 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

UKCM traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.70 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.32. The firm has a market cap of £983.65 million and a P/E ratio of 413.33. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

About UK Commercial Property REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.