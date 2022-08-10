UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UMH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

