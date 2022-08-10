Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14,049.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 303.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 74,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

