Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Under Armour Trading Up 4.5 %

UA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 30.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

