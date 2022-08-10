Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.
Under Armour Trading Up 4.5 %
UA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
