Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Shares Up 3.7%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.09. 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNBLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.