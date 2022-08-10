Unicly CryptoPunks Collection 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,380.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $7.11 million and $44,380.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

