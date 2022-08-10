Unicly CryptoPunks Collection 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,380.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $7.11 million and $44,380.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.