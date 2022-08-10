Unido EP Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $35,700.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
