UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after purchasing an additional 592,648 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.