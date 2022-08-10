UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.99. 43,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $501.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

