Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

UVE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -640.00%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

