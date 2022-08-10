Univest Sec Weighs in on Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 4.6 %
PXS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 143,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.64.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.