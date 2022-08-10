Univest Sec Weighs in on Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ThinkEquity began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

PXS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 143,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.64.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

