Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Urbana Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.