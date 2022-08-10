Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.07 and traded as low as $16.70. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
