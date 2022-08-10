Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.07 and traded as low as $16.70. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

