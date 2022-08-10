VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 410 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £245.30 million and a PE ratio of 347.83. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.07).

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

