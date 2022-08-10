VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of EGY opened at GBX 410 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £245.30 million and a PE ratio of 347.83. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.07).
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
