Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock remained flat at $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. Barclays raised Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

