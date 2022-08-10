Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,337 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.