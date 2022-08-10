VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

GDX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. 656,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,691,891. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

