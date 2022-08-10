Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,867,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,809,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VIG stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

