Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 426,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

