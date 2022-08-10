Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.86. 84,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

