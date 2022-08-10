Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $371.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

