Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 763.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $93.36.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
