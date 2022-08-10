Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 763.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

