Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Lowered by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $28,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

