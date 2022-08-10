Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

