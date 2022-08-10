Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.01. 6,170,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,162,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

