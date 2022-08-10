Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.01. 6,170,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 3,162,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
