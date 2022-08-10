Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,700. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.