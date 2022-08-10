Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RLI by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

RLI Stock Performance

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.