Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 481,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,492 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.65. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

