Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,550,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

