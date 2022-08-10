Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 517,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 724,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 4,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,271. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

