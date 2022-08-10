Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 20,069 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 2,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

