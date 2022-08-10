Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

