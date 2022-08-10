Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading
