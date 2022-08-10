Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,349. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.