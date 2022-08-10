VAULT (VAULT) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $95,695.79 and $3.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Energy8 (E8) traded up 98,592,452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014894 BTC.
VAULT Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
