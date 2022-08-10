VAULT (VAULT) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $95,695.79 and $3.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded up 98,592,452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014894 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

