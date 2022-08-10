VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for VBI Vaccines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

VBIV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 15,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

