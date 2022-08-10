VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $122.69 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026123 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.