Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

