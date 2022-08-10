Velo (VELO) Market Cap Reaches $25.48 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Velo has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and $3.99 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velo’s official website is velo.org.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

