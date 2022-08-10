Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

VLDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 17,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,506. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velodyne Lidar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,606. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.