Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

VLDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 17,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,506. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velodyne Lidar

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,142.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $4,457,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,606. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

See Also

Earnings History for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.