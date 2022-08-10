Venus Reward Token Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $10.72 million and $145,552.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.