Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 541,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The company has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

