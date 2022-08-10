Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 33,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 328,074 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

About Verona Pharma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $663.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.