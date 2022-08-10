Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.79 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $27,087.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.27 or 0.07651831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00161926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00258178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00594485 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005568 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,756,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

