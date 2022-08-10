Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,665. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -669.00, a PEG ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 over the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertex by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

