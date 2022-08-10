Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.50. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 9,552 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
