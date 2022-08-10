Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.50. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 9,552 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

