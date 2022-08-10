VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.31

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 18901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.36.

FORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$242.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

