Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 128,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

