Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 133,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 262,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,449,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 105,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

