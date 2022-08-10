ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.98

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 32679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

