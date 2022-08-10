Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

About Viant Technology

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.09. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

